KETTLERSVILLE — Dale E. Maurer, 77, died at 11:30 a.m. April 30, 2019, at James Cancer Hospital, Columbus.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Immanuel Church, Kettlersville. Pastor Ed Rinehart will officiate. Burial will be in Schwaberow Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home, New Bremen, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.