LIMA — Dale E. Plaugher, age 71, passed away at 11:14 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

Dale was born on October 5, 1947, in Lima, OH, to the late Herbert Dale and Patricia Ann (Vorhees) Plaugher. In June 24, 1967, he married Nancy L. (Howell) Plaugher, who preceded him in death on November 22, 1994.

Dale worked at Phillips in Ottawa. He was an avid gun and knife collector and enjoyed riding motorcycles. His 1955 Pontiac was his pride and joy, and he liked tinkering with things. He loved his grandkids and was all about his family.

He is survived by two sons: Dale H. (Deanna) Plaugher of Wapakoneta and Doug (Francresa) Plaugher of Lima, daughter Tammy (James) Dee of Lima, eight grandchildren: Britney, Michael, Selena, Jasmine, Jessica, Dylan, Trevor and Levi, four step-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Gabe, Natalie and Caiden, four great-grandchildren: Alyvia, Layla, Zamar and Jakaiden, four sisters: Ruth Hollenbacher, Waunitta Pratt, Patricia Plaugher and Lucky Johnson, brother Kenny Plaugher, and his companion of 24 years Karen Tripplet.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and brother Harold Plaugher.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. Pastor Mike Hollbrook and Pastor Phillip Tamayo will officiate. Graveside burial of ashes will take place Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

