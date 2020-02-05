LIMA — Dale L. Rhodes, 83, died at 4:35 PM on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his residence in Lima, Ohio.

Dale was born on September 18, 1936, in Highland Park, Michigan, to the late Chauncey Rhodes and Mildred (Goodell) Rhodes. On June 15, 1957, he married Roberta M. (Aune) Rhodes.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He retired from Ford Motor Company National Parts Depot in Michigan in 1986 after 30 years as a computer operator. They then moved to Lima thirteen years ago. He was a collector of NASCAR toy cars & had many friends associated with collecting & trading toys cars. He also collected stamps & coins.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta M. Rhodes, of Lima, OH. He was a loving father, grandpa and great grandpa. He leaves behind his four children, Lana (Dan) Harmon, of Lima, OH , Carl (Linda) Rhodes, of Detroit, MI, Jeffery (Nancy) Rhodes, of Friendship, NY, Stacey (Patrick) Endlein, of Brighton, MI; twelve grandchildren, six great grandchildren. He will be missed by all.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Chauncey Rhodes, sister, Barbara Rhodes, step sister, Jane Henderson.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 6, from 10 AM to 12:00 Noon with a funeral service at 12:00 Noon at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. Rev. Megan Croy officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

