LIMA — Dale Roush, age 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. He was born on June 18, 1928 in Lima to Walter and Ruth Moorman Roush. As one of 13 children and the youngest of 10 boys, Dale went to live with his oldest brother, Arden, after his parents died, until marrying the love of his life, Joy First, who survives at Otterbein-Cridersville. He and Joy met in their junior year at South High, and their first date was the Junior-Senior Prom. They continued dating through their senior year and then married the following June 22, 1947. They celebrated 72 years of marriage on June 22, 2019.

Dale started working at the age of 14 after both of his parents died. He worked at Timmerman Motor Sales and graduated from South High School, Class of "46." In April 1949, he began a successful career with the Sohio Refinery as an instrument technician until 1980 when he was promoted to supervisor. He was very active in the "Rec Club" and served as its president for 14 years. His friends and coworkers referred to him as the "Social Director." He co-chaired the1980 Quarter Century Club annual reunion in Dayton. He completed 39 years of service and retired from BP in 1985.

Dale was a member of South Side Christian Church and, previously, West Elm First United Church of Christ. He was also active in the Elks Lodge, Eagles Aerie #3470-Lima, and the BP Retirement Group.

Following retirement, he and Joy enjoyed a cross-country trip to the West Coast with friends. They also made seven trips to Europe. The first was to Heidelberg, Germany to visit their daughter. Another trip was with Roush family members to visit the town of Birkenfeld from which the Roushes emigrated. He especially enjoyed two Oktoberfests in Munich. They also travelled to Europe several more times to take in the sights of Italy, France, England, Austria, Holland, and Switzerland.

Golf was Dale's sport, having made two holes in one. In 1964, he and Bo Contini started the Sohio golf league He played five mornings every week after retirement until the summer of 2013. He also enjoyed bowling and accomplished two perfect games of 300. He volunteered continuously for over 35 years at Lima Memorial Hospital, accumulating over 9000 hours until becoming ill a year ago.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ruth Roush and all 12 brothers and sisters (and their spouses): Arden (Grace), Bernard (Hilda), Marie (Al), Milford (Rowena), Merle (Mid), Berle (Ruth), Eldon (Martha), Jane (Jack), Floyd (Mary), Bill (Dorothy), Walter (Eleanor), and Betty (Rich).

In addition to his beloved wife, Joy; Dale is survived by son, David (Nancy) Roush (Albion, MI) and daughter, Deborah (Richard) Southhall (Columbia, SC); grandchildren Alison (Stephen) Sanger (Oakland, CA), Daniel (Laura Scholl) Roush (Oak Park, IL), Sally (Mike) Dixon (Helena, AL), and Joe LeGrande (Clayton, NC); great grandchildren Jack Henderson, Abigail LeGrande, Amelia Sanger, Audrey Sanger, Graham Sanger, Sara Allen, Gabriel Roush, and Greta Roush; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 21, 2020,with one hour visitation starting at 10:00 A.M. at South Side Christian Church in Lima with Revs. Todd Cosart and Wanda Werking. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lima, OH.

Visitation will be Monday, January 20 from 2-4 P.M. at the Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Side Christian Church, 3300 South Side Drive, Lima, OH 45807 or Otterbein-Cridersville, 100 Red Oak Drive, Cridersville, OH 45806.

The family would like to thank Otterbein-Cridersville, Lima Memorial Hospital, and Putnam County Hospice for Dale's wonderful care.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com