Dale Schey

LEIPSIC — Dale L. Schey, 56, of Leipsic died 5:28 a.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his residence. He was born November 10, 1963 to Doyle and Joan (Brecht) Schey. His father is deceased. His mother survives in Leipsic. On November 23, 1991, he married Kelly Niese and she survives in Leipsic.

Other survivors include three sons: Nathan (Desirae Schroeder) Schey, Dylan Schey and Nickolas Schey all of Leipsic; and three siblings: Dwaine (Laurie) Schey of Defiance, Judy Jaqua of Napoleon and Jim Schey of Clearwater, FL.

Dale was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of the Leipsic Athletic Boosters and Leipsic Eagles. Dale enjoyed golfing, hunting, vacationing and spending time with his family and friends.

Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic with Fr. William Pifher officiating. Burial will follow in Center Cemetery, Leipsic. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, 4-8 p.m. Sunday at LOVE –HEIMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic as well as one hour prior to the funeral Monday at the St. Mary's Parrish Life Center. Due to the restrictions of COVID 19 face masks are required upon entering the funeral home and/or church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Leipsic Athletic Boosters.

