LIMA — Dale D. Shaffer, 78, of Lima, passed away peacefully at 12:15 AM Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Lima Convalescent Home, with his family at his side.

He was born November 2, 1940 in Lima, a son of the late Roger Vance and Audrey Mae Jennings Shaffer. On April 24, 1959 he married Becky Kline, his love of life for 60 years, who survives.

Also surviving are his three children; Steven (Dawn) Shaffer of Lima; Lori (Troy) Hooks of Lima and Duane (Jonna) Shaffer of Findlay; seven grandchildren; Brandon, Corey (Kym) and Kyle (Jenna) Shaffer; Joshua (Lindsay) and Alex Hooks; Rachael (Michael) Howard and Madison Shaffer; 9 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law; Nancy & JoAnn Kline and Carole Shaffer and several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his brother Dewey Shaffer and brothers-in-law; Daniel, Reed and Billy Kline.

Dale was a 1958 graduate of Bath High School and in 1959 was employed at the new Lima Engine Plant of Ford Motor Company, where he operated an A.E.O. machine, retiring in 2003 with 44 years service to Ford. He loved to travel, making it to the 48 states. He enjoyed carpentry work and was able to fix anything. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and their sports. He enjoyed Model Trains.

Funeral services will be 6 PM Wednesday, April 24th, on his and Becky's 60th wedding anniversary at the Union Chapel Missionary Church, 4869 Ada Road (Rt. 81), Lima, where he and Becky were married on April 24th, 1959. Pastor Mark Bayliff will officiate the services and private family burial will be at a later date in the Lewis Grove Cemetery, near the church.

The family will receive friends from 3 PM until service time Wednesday at the church.

Preferred Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]