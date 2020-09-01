BUCKLAND — Dale E. Wilges, 89, of Buckland, died 2:30 a.m., Aug. 31, 2020, at the Otterbein Cridersville. He was born Dec. 30, 1930, in Buckland, OH, the son of Clifford & Millie (Place) Wilges, who preceded him in death. On Dec. 27, 1951, he married Lois M. Veit, and she survives.

Other survivors include, 3 children, Michael "Mike" (Bev) Wilges, Cridersville, Pamela "Pam" (Tom) Ramsey, Hampstead, NC, Jon (Kristine) Wilges, Wapakoneta, 7 grandchildren, Amy (Dana) Heitkamp, Jennifer (Dan) Conley, Seth (Kelly) Ramsey, Rachel (Jerod) Richardson, Shane Ramsey & Morgan Zimmerman (fiancé), Alyssa (Luke) Kelley, Blaine Wilges, 2 step grandchildren, Jessica (Dustin) Wireman, Jordyn Nuss, 9 great grandchildren, Taylor (Ben) Naas, Bryce & Emma Conley, Braden, Garret, & Lucas Heitkamp, Brynn & Riley Kelley, Blake Ramsey, Great great grandson, Beckham Naas, Siblings, Barbara Krites, Buckland, Sharon Wilges, Buckland, A sister-in-law, Janet Hilty, Spencerville.

He was preceded in death by a step-grandchild, Kelli Nuss, a brother, Darrell Wilges, and a sister, Miriam "Mim" Haberman.

Dale retired in 1996 from the National Lima & Stone, Buckland where he had worked for 47 years. He was a member of the Buckland United Church of Christ, where he served as a Deacon, Elder, & Usher. A veteran of the US Army, Dale served during the Korean War from 1951 – 1953. He was member of the former Buckland Historical Society, and in his younger years was an avid bowler, and enjoyed hunting.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Fri. Sept. 4, 2020 at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastors Mark Bauer & Kent Place officiating. Burial will follow in the Buckland Cemetery, with military rites being conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445. The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m., Thurs. and 1 hr. prior to the service on Fri. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Buckland United Church of Christ. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.