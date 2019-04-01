LIMA — Daleel Drake Callahan, 4 months, passed away March 29, 2019, at Nationwide Children's Hospital. Daleel was born November 26, 2018 in Lima, to Diwan Tyson and Destiny Daniels, who survive him in Lima. Daleel loved being held and cuddled; he was always so peaceful. He was always happy and had a smile on his face. In addition to his parents, Daleel is survived by his siblings, Diwan Callahan, II, Deanna Callahan, Dakai Callahan, Azarion Daniels and Dalante Callahan; fraternal grandfather, Eric Upshaw, fraternal grandfather, David Tyson; fraternal grandmother, Lucretia Callahan; maternal grandmother, Kathie Dunlap; maternal grandfather, Hollis Daniels; maternal step-grandfather, Bernard Austin and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 5, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 711 E. Livingston, Ave., Columbus, OH 43205 or Nationwide Children's Hospital. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.