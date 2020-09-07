Dallas Myers

1/1
NAPOLEON — Dallas David Myers, 91, of Napoleon, Ohio passed away on September 6, 2020 at Lutheran Village of Wolf Creek. He was born on Mary 29, 1929 in Harrison Township, Ohio to Frank and Francis (Morey) Myers. He married MaryLou Buchenberg on January 8, 1949 and she preceded him in death on October 11, 1995. He then married Mary Jane Leonard on April 18, 1998 and she preceded him in death on July 23, 1999.

He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon and retired from the Henry County Highway Department. Dal enjoyed camping, fishing, horseshoes and mowing his yard. He enjoyed life.

Dal is survived by his sons, Dennis of Deshler, OH and Jack (Deb) of Columbus Grove, OH; daughter, Patricia (Marvin) Kinder of Malinta, OH; stepchildren and step grandchildren; grandchildren, Damian (Allyson) Myers, Stacie (Jon) Buerger, Timothy (Candace) Kinder, Matthew (Teresa) Myers, Sheila (Brian) Sizemore, Teresa (Todd) Long, Mark (Sherry) Myers, Amanda Peare and Tiffany Lang; 24 great grandchildren; brothers, Jim (Ardith) Myers and Lyle (Nancy) Myers and son-in-law, Leslie Rohrs.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, MaryLou, second wife, Mary Jane; daughter, Peggy Sue Rohrs, daughter-in-law, Christy Myers; sisters, Eileen Lashaway and Janet Ziegler; and brother, Richard Myers.

Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 Am with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rodenberger Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
