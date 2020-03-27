WAPAKONETA — Damien M. Huggins, 40, of Wapakoneta died at 9:31 p.m. March 25, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System, Lima.

Due to our nation's current health situation private family services will be held at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta with Chaplain Dave Stanford and Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family for Dominick and Emery's education fund.

Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com