LIMA — Dan Lee Ferrall, age 77, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020 at the Autumn Court Care Center in Ottawa, Ohio.

Dan was born in Lima, Ohio on September 14, 1942 and lived there most of his life.

He was a Navy veteran serving for 4 years. Dan retired from the Lima Police Department and ran a carpentry business. He competed in several triathlons, was an avid golfer, and enjoyed riding his Harley.

Dan is preceded in death by his mother Betty Hunt, his father Robert Ferrall and his stepfather David Hunt.

Survivors include his wife Carol Ferrall, his sister Jayne (Clayton) Donley, his brother Steven (Cheryle) Ferrall, his son Michael (Sherri-Lynn) Ferrall, his daughter Amy (Todd) Pack, stepdaughter Nicole (Chad) Green and granddaughters Sydney Pack, Morgan Pack and Maya Parker.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home Lima, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers please direct donations to the Yontz Valor Foundation or .

