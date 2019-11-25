ROCKFORD — Dan A. Noonan, 57, of Rockford, formerly of Delphos, passed away Wednesday, November 20, at 2019 at The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, OSU, Columbus, Ohio.

He was born August 7, 1962 in Lima to Hubert W. and Rosemary G. (Pohlman) Noonan, who both preceded him in death. He was formerly married to Angela J. Elliott.

He is survived by two sisters, Donna (Jeff) Kring of Columbus, and Beth (Rex) Calvelage of Delphos; and a niece and nephew, Emily and Benjamin Kring. Dan is also survived by two aunts; Ethel(Pohlman) Schwinnen and Imogene(Pohlman) Ellerbrock.

Mr. Noonan had been a truck driver since 1986 and he was currently employed with Grey Wolf Trucking in Elkart, Indiana. Dan was a 1980 graduate of Delphos St. John High School, and a former Delphos St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church parishioner. He was a member of Delphos Eagles Aerie 471.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, the Rev. Tony Vera, officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.