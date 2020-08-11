Dana Skelly

LIMA — Dana Rockwell Skelly of Lima passed away at 4:35 a.m., Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Cridersville Health Care Center. Dana was born October 4, 1949 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Charles Rockwell and Rachel Woodruff Rockwell.

She attended St. Charles Catholic School and graduated from Lima Central Catholic High School. Dana worked at Plastipak and Walmart and enjoyed reading, cross stitching, quilting, baking, and spending time with her grandson.

Survivors include a daughter, Sara Rota of Spencerville, and her son Vincent Poynter and two sisters, Rita Rockwell Lechlider of Wesley Chapel, Florida and Brenda Rockwell (Matt) Snyder of Katy, Texas.

Private burial of cremated remains will be in Springfield at a later date.