MINOT, ND — Daniel Kevin Bower (SMSGT, US Air Force, Ret.), 61, passed away on September 16, 2020 in Minot, ND.

Daniel was born on January 15, 1959 to William E and Carol J. (Fowler) Bower in Lima, Ohio.

He graduated from Bath High School in 1977, where he was active in varsity football, basketball, and baseball. Daniel attended Lima Technical College where he studied law enforcement. In August of 1978 he graduated from the first Basic Police Academy ever sponsored by Lima Technical College (now known as New Rhodes State College).

Daniel joined the US Air Force on December 10, 1981. He retired from US Air Force on May 31, 2004.

Daniel Bower began his career in law enforcement in the fall of 1978 in Ohio as a patrol officer for Alger Police Department. He joined the Minot Police Department in March 2004 following his retirement from the US Air Force after 22 years of honorable service.

Daniel met his lovely wife Penny Patton in 1979 after pulling her over for having the fog lights too high. They were married on August 31, 1979 and were blessed with three wonderful kids. A son, William Howard Bower and two daughters named Alisha A-C Bower and Christine Marie Toliver. He was blessed with four wonderful grandsons from Alisha. Their names are Mathew D Tollefson, Mason P Tollefson and twins Scott A. Bower and Skylar B. Bower. They will truly miss their Grandpa Bower.

Daniel has truly touched many lives in so many ways. He was an active official for high school basketball and football games. He was very active in Special Olympics and it meant the world to him to be part of the athlete's accomplishments. He participated in the torch run, polar plunge, and state basketball for the athletes. He will be remembered as one of the most caring and patient people on this earth. If he wasn't working or volunteering at a fund raiser you could find him out fishing from shore or on the ice in his spare time.

Daniel is survived by his wife Penny, Minot; children William Bower, Red Lodge, MT; daughters Alisha Bower and Christine Toliver both of Minot; grandchildren Mathew and Mason Tollefson and twins Scott and Skylar Bower; twin brother Dennis K (Lynn) Bower, Saint Paris, OH and brothers Micheal D (David Morris) Bower, New Albany, OH and Jeffery A (Donna) Bower, Lima, OH; sisters Julie (Alan) Abrams, Westminster, CO and Janette (William) Kloss, Dublin, OH; numerous nieces and nephews and many aunts and uncles.

Daniel was preceded in death by his father William E. Bower.

A private by invitation Celebration of Daniel's Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Thomas Family Funeral Home. A link to the livestream or sharing memories and condolences can be found at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com Public Graveside Service: 12:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 in Section 28 of Rosehill Memorial Park with Military Honors provided by the Minot Air Force Base Honor Guard. Public Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials are preferred to Special Olympics. A time of fellowship and sharing of memories will be held at 1250 27th Ave NW, Minot, ND 58703.