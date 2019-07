CELINA — Daniel Lee Bruggeman, 45, died June 29, 2019, at Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital, Columbus.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home. The Rev. Richard Van Horn will officiate. Burial will be in Swamp College Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. today and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.