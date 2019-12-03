Daniel Faulder (1958 - 2019)
LIMA — Daniel L. "Danny" Faulder, age 61, died at 9:06 AM on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System.

He was born on October 1, 1958 in Lima, Ohio to Charles E. and Donna J. (Thrush) Faulder. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Harrod.

Danny worked as a Highway Tech 2 Bridge Specialist for the Ohio Department of Transportation. He previously worked at Flagship Chevrolet in Kenton.

Also surviving are his children: Kyle (Heather) Faulder of Alger and Keri (Trevor) Jones of Harrod; five grandchildren; a brother, Randy (Cheryl) Faulder of Harrod; a sister, Joy (Scott) Ewing of Circleville; sister-in-law, Teresa Faulder of Lima; and a nephew and four nieces.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Kendall Faulder.

A memorial service will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger with Rev. Todd Cosart officiating. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger
Published in The Lima News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
