CORINTH TX — Daniel Paul Grubenhoff, 67, of Corinth, Texas, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Denton after a short battle with cancer. Dan was born in Lima, Ohio, to Othmer (Bob) and Rita (Mueller) Grubenhoff on May 24, 1952. He married Nancy Post in Portland, Indiana, on September 15, 1984. He was a member of St. Mark's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Dan was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy, and his parents. Dan is survived by his daughter, Megan Schmitz (Ryan), son Allen Grubenhoff, sisters Diana Grubenhoff, Ft. Myers, FL, Elaine Kulbako (Joe), Sarasota, FL, brother Michael Grubenhoff (Terri), 2 grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Dan was a member of the 1970 graduating class of St. John's High School in Delphos, Ohio. He graduated from the University of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio in 1974 with a bachelor's degree in Marketing and was a member of the Phi Kappa Mu fraternity. Dan held several management positions in the food service industry before joining Super Foods in Bellefontaine, Ohio. He retired after 16 years from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in Dallas, Texas. He became well known at DHS for his homemade beef jerky. He enjoyed watching the Ohio sports teams especially the Buckeyes, the St. John's Blue Jays, and the Dayton Flyers. He was fortunate to be able to spend his retirement years with his children and grandchildren.

The visitation for Dan was scheduled on Tuesday, January 28, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton. The funeral mass was held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday at St. Marks Catholic Church in Argyle, with interment following at Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mark's Catholic Church or the .