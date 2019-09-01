LIMA — Daniel M. Hays, age 65, passed away August 31, 2019, at 10:58 am, at the Lima Memorial Hospital. Dan was born December 14, 1953, in Florida, to Donald M. and Eva (Mason) Hays who preceded him in death. On May 10, 1991, he married Sandra G. (Adkins) Hays who survives in Lima.

Dan was a 1972 graduate of Lima Senior High School. After high school, he worked at Westinghouse as an inspector for 15 years until they closed. He then transferred to Superior Forge and Steel and worked in maintenance for 7 years until he retired. Dan was a member of Lima Missionary Baptist Church and he loved to play golf and participated in the Martin Golf League.

In addition to his wife, Dan is survived by 2 nieces and 4 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Diane Goedde.

There will be a funeral service held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. Terry Brock. There will be a private burial at a later date in the Bluelick Cemetery.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm and then again on Wednesday from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital @ 700 Children's Dr., Columbus, OH 43205.