VAN WERT — Daniel Allen Hunnaman, 42, died at 9:15 p.m. Jan. 11, 2020, at Van Wert Health.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Cowan and Son Funeral Home. Pastor Jim Burns will officiate. Burial will be in Venedocia Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.