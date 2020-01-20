LIMA — Daniel L. Huster, 62, passed away January 17, 2020, at 6:40 pm, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Daniel was born November 1, 1957 in Lima, OH, to Raymond and Dorothy Huster, both of whom preceded him in death.

Daniel was a special man. He was a light in the lives of all those that he encountered. He worked at Lost Creek Care Center for many years and showed his selflessness and resolve as he cared for those that need it the most. There were few things that he loved more than his family, and he was known for being a good brother above all else. There has never been a man like Daniel, and he will be sorely missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Survivors include: brothers, Raymond (Sandra) Huster, John Huster, Tim Huster, Joe (Karen) Huster, Tony Huster, Bob (Pam) Huster, and Karl (Sharon) Huster; sisters, Betsy Huster, Trish Huster, Julie (Rob) Begonia, Sue (David) Donnel, and Margie (Scott) Smith; many nieces and nephews; ex-wife, Bonnie Moore; stepchildren, Tony Moore, and Sarah Moore; grandchildren, Kaelynn, Tony, and Ace; as well as dear friends, Linda Parks, John Sheets, Mike Graham and Sandy Graham.

Preceded in death by: parents, Raymond Huster and Dorothy Huster.

A memorial service will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

A visitation will take place immediately prior to the service from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., also at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com