Sarasota, Florida - Daniel Jack Diller, age 77, passed away on Sunday, January 19th at 6:18 at his home in Sarasota, Florida.

He was born on July 29, 1942 in Findlay, Ohio. He was the son of Eugene and Jean (Bennett) Diller. Dan attended school in McComb, Van Buren, and graduated from Ottawa High School in 1960. He also attended New Mexico State University where he enjoyed playing lots of ping pong, pool and was on the dive team. Over the years Dan was a Furniture Sales Representative for most of his life for companies such Classic Leather, Vanguard Furniture, Hancock and Moore, Lee Industries, and SMED. His love for furniture and design came from the family business (Diller Furniture) his father started years ago that still exists and is run by brother in Lima. He was an entrepreneur who owned Gilboa Dive Quarry and earned his real estate license as he entered his retirement years.

Dan had many wonderful times with his friends and family. He loved to travel (made it to 49 states), laugh and enjoy lots of memorable food and wine. Dan was the greatest salesman who could talk to any stranger and buy into any sales pitch. His excitement for life was contagious! Dan also had a love for trains and would head out for hours with his son to watch and photograph trains while stopping at the local foodie dive to eat (especially for ice cream and cubans). He loved nature, the outdoors, photography, thunderstorms and had a great eye for design. He was a wonderful cook who inspired his sons to cook (their wives are very thankful for that) and his perfected egg nog recipe will never be forgotten. Designer Dan and Bible Breath were a few of his nicknames. He lived life for the moment, had a child like heart, and lost the love of his life, Jackie, in 2014 who he now has joined in glory.

Dan is survived by his three children. Maria (Diller) Grismore of El Paso, TX, Jeffrey Diller (and wife Heather) of Atlanta, GA, and Scott Diller (and wife Sunshine) of Columbus, OH. He has seven amazing grandchildren Joey, Allie, Preston, Ashton, Addie, Maddie and Meredith. He is also survived by one sister, Debbie (Gerding) Hermiller of Ottawa, Ohio and two brothers, Tom Diller of Ottawa, Ohio and Noble Diller of Aiken, South Carolina. Dan remarried in 2015 to Diane (Harper) Diller who also survived him.

A memorial service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, in Bluffton on Saturday, February 8th at 11 am. Personal condolences can may be given to his children and grandchildren.