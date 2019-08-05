WAPAKONETA — Daniel M. Jackson, 67, of Wapakoneta, passed away on July 31, 2019 at Wapakoneta Manor.

He was born February 29, 1952 to Bruce (dec'd.) and Helen Jackson. He is survived by his wife, Betty Hoelscher Jackson, whom he married on Sept. 12, 1975.

Survivors also include siblings, Dave (Patricia) Jackson, Debbie (Ray) Grover, and Dusty (Chris) Jackson, 10 nieces and nephews, 24 great nieces and nephews, and Aunt Mary Jane Renner.

He was a 1970 graduate of Wapakoneta High School. He was a former employee of G. A. Wintzer & Son, Jackson Masonry, a firefighter/EMT for the Wapakoneta Fire Department for 25 years, and a bus driver for the Wapakoneta School System. He was a member of the Wapakoneta VFW, the Eagles, and the Moose. He enjoyed deer hunting and many more outdoor activities. He especially enjoyed playing cards with his friends. He was always willing to help others.

Dan donated his body to Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. Per his wishes, there will be no service, but an informal visitation will be held at the Wapakoneta VFW on Saturday, August 10, from 1:30 to 4:30.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Equestrian Therapy Program, 22532 Bowsher Road, Cridersville, Ohio 45806.