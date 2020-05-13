MCCOMB — Daniel Arthur Kaple, 93 of McComb, Ohio, passed away peacefully May 12, 2020 at Bridge Hospice Care Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay, OH. Dan was born in Leipsic, Ohio on January 3, 1927 to the late Eleanor and Lawrence Kaple. On October 12, 1957 he married Patricia Ann Berg in Wapakoneta, Ohio at St. Joseph's Catholic Church and she survives in McComb after 62 years of marriage. He is also survived by his children Angela Lause, McComb, Daniel (Chip) Kaple, McComb, Kristina, Cleveland, Oh, Mary Ellen, Naples, FL and Katherine (David) Say, Gahanna, OH; seven grandchildren: Danielle (Ryan) Rigsby, Samantha (Matt) Nienberg, Alexander (Faith) Kaple, Krista (Luke) Sliwka, Kelly Lause, Jackson Say and Claire Say; eight great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Polly Kaple, Delaware, Oh. He was preceded in death by an adopted son Daniel Dean, a son-in-law Daniel Lause and five siblings: Stephen, Maurice, Rachel Westrick, Helen Curtin and JoAnn Floberg. Dan was a member of the St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Findlay, Ohio, The Holy Name Society, The Knights of Columbus, McComb Rotary Club, where he served as President and was Paul Harris Fellow. He also enjoyed restoring classic cars. Dan was a life-long farmer in Hancock and Putnam Counties. He received the "Merit Award for Outstanding Accomplishment" in soil conservation in 1964. He and Patty were active in the "Foster Parents Program of Hancock County". He served on the committee responsible for planning and building the first McComb Community Swimming Pool. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the St Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, with interment following in the parish cemetery. A Public Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Dan to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Shriners Hospitals for Children. Hanneman Funeral Home of McComb is honored to serve Dan's family and those wishing to leave a condolence or a fond memory are asked to visit www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Lima News from May 13 to May 14, 2020.