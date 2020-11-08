MCCOMB — Daniel "Chip" Kaple, 59, of McComb passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital from injuries sustained in a farming accident. Fall Harvest was his favorite time of year and on his final day he was living a life that he truly loved.

Chip was born on September 14, 1961 in Findlay, Ohio to Daniel and Patricia Ann (Berg) Kaple. Chip was loved by so many, and will be dearly missed by his loving children Danielle (Ryan) Rigsby of Kenton, Samantha (Matt) Nienberg of Findlay and Alexander (Faith) Kaple of Findlay: mother Patricia Kaple of McComb: grandchildren Addi, Jace, Nora, Lyla, Paisley, Oliver and Mack: sisters Angela Lause, McComb, Kristina, Cleveland, Mary Ellen, Naples, Florida and Katherine (David) Say, of Gahanna. Chip will also be missed by his longtime, dear friend, Nancy Arbogast-Dysinger as well as numerous nieces and nephews: Krista (Luke) Sliwka, Kelly Lause, Jackson and Claire Say and his faithful black lab, Jake. He was preceded in death by his beloved father, his adopted brother Daniel Dean Kaple and brother in law Daniel Lause.

Chip was a 1979 graduate of McComb High School where he played on the football and basketball teams. His senior year, Chip was named All-Ohio first team defensive end. He then advanced his football career by joining the Bowling Green State University team. He returned to McComb with a desire to continue his role on the family farm where he also became a successful farmer. Chip's work ethic was to be admired and he was a strong role model for generations to come. One of his favorite phrases was, "Anything worth doing, is worth doing right." Every move he made was precise and constructed with extreme calculation. He was a devoted father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. He was always there to take care of his family and was willing to help those in need. He had a contagious laugh and smile that would light up a room. Chip was a genuine person and gifted conversationalist whether it be with a friend or stranger. Chip enjoyed listening to country music and the Eagles on his front porch on a warm summer night, his weekly "board meetings" with friends in his workshop, and spending time at the West End.

What a legacy, what a life. Chip will be missed.

Visitation for Chip will be on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 1:00 -8:00 PM in the HANNEMAN FUNERAL HOME, 370 Park Dr S., McComb, Ohio 45858. Chip's Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church 750 Bright Rd, Findlay, Ohio, 45840. Interment will follow in the Parish Cemetery. Those attending the visitation and services are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing when possible.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted in Chip's honor to the Agricultural Department at McComb High School, 328 S. Todd St., McComb, Ohio 45858 or to the Farm Rescue, P.O Box 28, Horace, ND 58047.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted in Chip's honor to the Agricultural Department at McComb High School, 328 S. Todd St., McComb, Ohio 45858 or to the Farm Rescue, P.O Box 28, Horace, ND 58047.