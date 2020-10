NEW KNOXVILLE —Daniel Metzger, 71, died Oct. 25, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

Services will begin 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys. Burial will follow at Pilger Ruhe Cemetery, New Knoxville.

Friends may call 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.