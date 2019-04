LIMA — Daniel E. Sunderhaus, 62, died at 2:49 p.m. April 17, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Gerard's Catholic Church.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel, where arrangements are incomplete.