SPENCERVILLE — Daniel E. Sunderhaus, age 62, passed away April 17, 2019, at 2:49 pm, at the Mercy Health- St. Rita's Medical Center. Dan was born December 19, 1956 in Lima, OH, to Robert G. Sunderhaus and Roseann C. (Holtz) Sunderhaus-Jackson. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Lima.

Daniel was a 1975 graduate of Lima Central Catholic High School. He had been working as an operator at the Lima refining complex for the last 30 plus years until his battle with a brief illness. Dan was a member of St. Gerard's Catholic Church. He loved music, concerts, motorcycles and family reunions that he enjoyed hosting.

In addition to his mother, Daniel is survived by his 2 sons: Ben (Rachelle) Sunderhaus of Lima, OH and Logan (Stephanie Hahn) Sunderhaus of Lima, OH, 6 grandchildren: Jocelynn Sunderhaus, Cooper Sunderhaus, Jordyn Roberts, Skylar Sunderhaus, Ellyette Sunderhaus, Ryder Sunderhaus and one grandchild on the way, 3 siblings: Robert "Bob" (Janis) Sunderhaus of Lima, OH, Kathy (Dan) McFarland of Louisville, KY and Susie (Kevin) Kriegel of Lima, OH. He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard "Rick" Sunderhaus and a step-father, Ralph D. Jackson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Gerard's Catholic Church. Officiating the mass will be Fr. Jim Szobonya. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery following the mass.

Friends may call on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm and then Tuesday from 6-8 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. There will be a parish wake service held on Tuesday at 8 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the building fund at St.Gerard's Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.