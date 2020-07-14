DELPHOS — Daniel "Joe" Theobald, 63, of rural Delphos, died at his home Monday, July 13, 2020 following a sudden illness.

He was born July 17, 1956 in Lima, a son of John L. and Rita J. Friend Theobald. His mother is deceased and his father survives at Spencerville. On May 28, 1976 he married Cheryl A. Klaus, who survives, along with three children, Shawn J. (Lesley) Theobald of Delphos, Josh (Kimberly Keyton) Theobald of Lima and Thomas J. (Megan) Theobald of Venedocia, nine grandchildren, Alex Theobald, Jacob Harvey, Mackenzie Harvey and Samuel Harvey, Ruger Theobald, Price Theobald, Hank Theobald, Kingston Morgan and Kaidence Morgan his sister Karen S. Robinson of Delphos and his brother John W. Theobald of Lakeview.

Joe was preceded in death by his brother James R. Theobald.

He was a 1974 graduate of Spencerville High School and worked with his father at Theobald Excavating of Spencerville and retired as a semi trailer mechanic at AATrailers of Delphos in 2013.

His true love was to be with his grandchildren, woodworking, fishing and hunting. He was a member of Northwestern Ohio Field and Stream Assn. of Spencerville.

Funeral services will be 7 PM Thursday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Harry Tolhurst officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

With Covid -19 requirements in mind, the family requests facemasks be used with social distancing observed for visitation from 2 until 4 and 5 until 7 PM Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com.