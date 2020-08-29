Daniel VanDemark

CONTINENTAL — Daniel E. VanDemark, 92, of Continental, died 9:00 p.m., Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Defiance Inpatient Hospice in Defiance. He was born March 25, 1928, in Leipsic to the late Charles Lester and Anna (Miller) VanDemark. On March 24, 1951, he married Beulah Schmidt and she died on December 29, 2019. Survivors include a son, Steve (Patty) VanDemark of Defiance; two grandchildren: Nick (Kelly Muffley) VanDemark of Cleveland and Kelsey (Drew) Smith of Rutland, VT; and a son-in-law, Dave Pickering of Defiance. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Pickering; three sisters: Maxine Ketner, Jean Wiseman and Almeda Schafer; and five brothers: Phillip VanDemark, Charles VanDemark, Paul VanDemark, Bill VanDemark and his twin brother Don VanDemark. Daniel was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Continental. He retired from Campbell Soup Company in Napoleon where he worked in the quality control department. He was also a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps having served from 1951-1953 and was a 60- year member of the Israel Putnam Masonic Lodge in Continental. He had been a Past Master of the lodge and served in many of its positions. He also enjoyed Ohio State sports and supporting his grandchildren. A public graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Monroe Cemetery, Continental with Pastor Charles Schmunk officiating and military rites by the Continental American Legion. The family will have a private visitation.

