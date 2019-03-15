LIMA — Daniel L. Walsh, 82, went to be with the Lord at 10:23 p.m. on March 14, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

Daniel was born on April 27, 1936, in Allen County, OH, to the late James B. and Helen (Donohoo) Walsh. On April 23, 1960 he married the love of his life, Marilyn (Honigford) Walsh, who survives in Lima.

Daniel was owner and operator of Dan's Barber Shop. He was a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church, the Holy Name Society, Knights of Columbus, and Eagles Aerie #370.

He is survived by his wife, sons: Craig (Kori) Walsh of Sylvania, OH and Father Dennis Walsh of Delphos, OH, a daughter, Brenda Riepenhoff of Lima, four grandchildren: Julia Riepenhoff, DJ Riepenhoff, Brynn Walsh, and Brylee Walsh, sister-in-laws: Marilyn Walsh, Nancy Walsh, and Terre Walsh, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: James, Thomas, John, Bill, Joe, Richard and Larry Walsh, sisters: Margaret Dupes, Frances Gass, Virginia Martin and Jean Young.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. With a Parish Wake service at 7:30 p.m. The funeral mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Gerard Catholic Church, Lima, Ohio. Father Dennis Walsh will officiate. Burial will follow at Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's or donor's choice.

