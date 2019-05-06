COLUMBUS GROVE — Daniel J. Young, 84, died Monday May 6, 2019, at his daughter's home in Anderson, IN. He was born on May 10, 1934, in Lima, to Daniel A. and Edna Lucille (Joseph) Young. They both preceded him in death.

In 1952, he married Nancy L. Reeder, who preceded him in death, March 21, 2017.

Daniel is survived by three sons: Michael (Debra) Young, Billy (Kimberly) Young and John (Elizabeth) Young; three daughters: Chris (Kent, dec.) Closser, Vicky Swindler and Terry (Thomas) Sears; 14 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two brothers: Dwayne and Walt Young and two sisters: Loretta and Betty.

Daniel was preceded in death by a son: Timothy Daniel Young; a daughter: Nancy Jane Young; two granddaughters: Sondra Young and Amy Young; two great grandsons: Caleb Raines and Lucas Heffelfinger; one brother: David Young and one sister: Flora.

Daniel attended Bath High School, Lima. He had worked at Eagle Lumber, then retired from Vetter Lumber, Ft. Jennings. After retiring he went to work at WalMart, Lima.

Graveside services at Truro West cemetery will be held at a later date.

