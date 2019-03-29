LIMA — Daniel Raymond Zimmerly, 66, passed away March 29, 2019 at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home. Dan was born April 1, 1952 in Lima to the late Clayton and Barbara (Montgomery) Zimmerly. On May 16, 1983 he married Cheryl Skelly Zimmerly who survives.

Dan graduated from Cory-Rawson High School and attended Ft. Wayne Bible College. He retired as a lieutenant from the Allen County Sheriff's Office where he had held various positions within the department. Dan attended Unity Chapel Missionary Church in Lima. He enjoyed teaching at the law enforcement academies at Apollo, Rhodes State and Owens Technical College. Dan had been a park ranger and was a great family man.

Survivors also include two sons, Jared (Katie) Zimmerly of Columbus Grove, Phil (Sharon) Zimmerly of Bluffton; three grandchildren, Madison, Casey and Simon Zimmerly; a brother, Mark (Patrice) Zimmerly of Columbus Grove; two sisters, Marty (Paul) Augsburger of Gilboa, Janean (Scott) Augsburger of Pandora, his mother in law, Linda Skelly of Lima; and three sisters-in-law, Leslie (Tarek) Catbi of Delphos, Marcia Skelly of Columbus, Jodi Skelly of Columbus.

Dan was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Carl Skelly.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Union Chapel Missionary Church, Lima. Pastor Mark Bayliff officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima where full police honors will take place. Visitation will be Monday from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. & 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES - SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to American or the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.