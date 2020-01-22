LIMA — Danielle Lamont "Bubba" Jackson, 44, passed away at 4:33 a.m., Monday, January 20, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.He was born August 29, 1975 in Lima, OH, to Leroy and Romaine Lynne (Batty) Jackson who survive. Also surviving are his brothers: Marshane (Kimberly Kindle) Jackson, Sr., of Ottawa and Jonathan Jackson of Warsaw, IN, a sister, Jessica Jackson of Lima. He is also survived by his maternal grandfather, Raleigh L. Batty of Lima and numerous aunts and uncles and special nieces and nephews.Mr. Jackson was a 1994 graduate of Lima Senior High School. He was currently employed as a cook at Milano Cafe. He previously cooked at Lulu's Diner and the Old Barn Out Back. He had also been employed at Nelson Packaging Co. and Custom Staffing at Proctor Gamble. He was an avid bowler, rolling a 300 game at 20th Century Lanes and they called him "Mr. 300". He loved to spend time with his family and play cards. He was a loyal fan of the Oakland Raiders. He was a real people person and everyone who met him loved him.His funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral Cremation Services with Pastor Robert Toney officiating. Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.