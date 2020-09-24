LIMA — Danny Coppens, age 63, passed away 4:31 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born Aug. 25, 1957 in Greenbay, WI to Don and Mary Coppens. His mother preceded him in death, and his father Don (Barb) Coppens survive in Greenbay. He married Kitty Gibson, and she survives in Lima.

Danny enjoyed gardening and helping the neighbors. Kitty and his home were his life, he loved taking care of them. Danny had served in the U.S. Navy.

Additional survivors include children: Dan, Orlin, Erica, Holly, Buddy and Kelly; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings: Donny (Mary), Doug, Dennis (Bernice) Coppens and Debbie (Dan) Wenninger, all of Greenbay.

He was preceded in death by a son Jeremiah Coppens and a sister Dawn.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to American Cancer Society or Cerebral Palsy international research Foundation.