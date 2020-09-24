1/1
Danny Coppens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Danny Coppens, age 63, passed away 4:31 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born Aug. 25, 1957 in Greenbay, WI to Don and Mary Coppens. His mother preceded him in death, and his father Don (Barb) Coppens survive in Greenbay. He married Kitty Gibson, and she survives in Lima.

Danny enjoyed gardening and helping the neighbors. Kitty and his home were his life, he loved taking care of them. Danny had served in the U.S. Navy.

Additional survivors include children: Dan, Orlin, Erica, Holly, Buddy and Kelly; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings: Donny (Mary), Doug, Dennis (Bernice) Coppens and Debbie (Dan) Wenninger, all of Greenbay.

He was preceded in death by a son Jeremiah Coppens and a sister Dawn.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to American Cancer Society or Cerebral Palsy international research Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved