Danny Poland

LIMA — Danny Lee Poland, age 60 of Lima, passed away July 30, 2020, at 11:35 a.m., in Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born February 3, 1960 in Lima, the son of Ruth (Hawkins) Shaw. He was raised by his mother and her husband, Paul Shaw, who are both deceased. On September 15, 1982, he married Robbin Ella Courtney who survives.

Also surviving are their children: Julie Susan (Jeff) Kingery of Deshler, Danny Lee (Missy Hoenie) Poland, II of Van Wert and Robert Victor (Brittney Dilworth) Poland of Pandora. He is also survived by six grandchildren and one great-grandchild, plus his siblings: John E. (Melissa) Shaw and James (Sharon) Shaw both of Lima and Sue (Armin) Diller of Lafayette.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Poland and two great-grandchildren.

Danny had been a Boy Scout leader of Troop 51. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time at Lake Cody. He had been a Browns season ticket hold and was a fan of Buckeye football. His favorites were his four-legged ones, Sparky who crossed to the other side and Tiara who misses him already.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 2-4 p.m., at the Eastside Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services. His funeral service will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the funeral home with Rev. Nathan Branim officiating.

