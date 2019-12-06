LIMA — Danny L. Ralston, 72, passed away on December 4, 2019, at 3:56 am, Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center.

Danny was born May 17, 1947 in Lima, OH, to Carl and Lucretha (Hittle) Ralston who both preceded him in death.

Danny graduated from Delphos Jefferson High School in 1965. He later enlisted into the United States Air Force and was as an Aircraft Mechanic and specifically worked on C-17s. Danny was a part owner at Master Molders, where they molded plastic and various injections. He was a cancer survivor and donated to various cancer organizations. SPCA Danny was an avid fan of the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Ohio State Buckeyes, Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns. He also loved NASCAR and his favorite driver was Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt. Danny was a member of the SPCA and Elks. His favorite cat was "Budda" and he enjoyed drinking Foster Beer.

Danny is survived by his son, Mark Ralston, granddaughter, Lexi Scheer of Delphos, OH, brother, Larry Ralston of Atglen, PA, nephew, Jason (Sarah) Ralston of Kinzer, PA, niece, Kim Flicker of Popton, PA, niece, Kelly Walton of Parksburg, PA, nephew, Redds Doughtie of Bradford County, PA.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Nancy (Tim) McKowan and Mary Grothause.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Burial will be on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Dayton National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio SPCA, 3606 Elida, Road, Lima, Ohio 45807.

