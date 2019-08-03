LIMA — Ms. Daphonie Jean Duncan, age 64, passed from this life on Friday, August 2, 2019 at approximately 12:50 a.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

She was born on January 2, 1955 in Lagrange, Georgia to Jesse Bryant and Ella Mae Cook Culberson; both parents preceded her in death.

Ms. Duncan was a Homemaker. She was a 2002 graduate of Rhodes State College, majoring in Human Resources. She was a wonderful loving mother and grandmother.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory a son; Paul A. L. Duncan of Lima. 3 daughters; Benitta N. Johnson and Ronda S. Brown both of Columbus, OH. Elena V. Duncan of Lima. 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. 3 brothers; George Bryant (Malaya) of Cincinnati, OH. Lawrence E. Bryant (Carla) and Timothy A. Bryant (Lorrie) both of Lima. 4 sisters; Cora L. Brown of Chattanooga, TN. Jacqueline P. Bryant of Lima. Jessie D. Johnson of Columbia, SC and Ida T. Shabazz of Columbus, OH. A stepsister; Sylvia Walker of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a brother; Jon B. Bryant. A sister; Ophelia A. Brown and a stepbrother; Nathaniel Cook, Jr., a great-nephew; Ryein Marks.

Home going services will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Arnold Manley, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services, also at the church.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

