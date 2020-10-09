1/1
Darcie Muleski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darcie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WAPAKONETA — Darcie Jean Muleski, age 52, passed away at home Thursday, October 8, 2020.

She was born Nov. 29, 1967 in Lima to the late Delbert and Jennie Sherer Scarberry. She married Ed Mulseki Dec. 25, 1986 and he survives in Wapak. Darcie's grandchildren were her world. She was a cheer and football grandma and loved supporting her grandkids. Darcie was a friend to everyone and was so fun to be around. She will always be remembered for her infectious laugh.

Additional survivors include daughters Michele (Adam Stinson) Ridenour of Cridersville and Mindi (Joe) Neumeier of Cridersville; 4 grandchildren: Madison, Corbin, Maci and Myla; siblings: Darby, Darwin (April), Tom all of Lima, Paul (Emily) Scarberry of Lakeview, Jean (Roy) Niese) of Ottawa and Debbie McKim of Lima. She was preceded in death by sisters Darla and Darlene Scarberry.

The family will have a celebration of life at Ed's home 2:00 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 with a gathering to follow. Memorial contributions may be given to the charity of the donor's choice and online condolences may be shared at Bayliffadnson.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved