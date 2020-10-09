Darcie Muleski

WAPAKONETA — Darcie Jean Muleski, age 52, passed away at home Thursday, October 8, 2020.

She was born Nov. 29, 1967 in Lima to the late Delbert and Jennie Sherer Scarberry. She married Ed Mulseki Dec. 25, 1986 and he survives in Wapak. Darcie's grandchildren were her world. She was a cheer and football grandma and loved supporting her grandkids. Darcie was a friend to everyone and was so fun to be around. She will always be remembered for her infectious laugh.

Additional survivors include daughters Michele (Adam Stinson) Ridenour of Cridersville and Mindi (Joe) Neumeier of Cridersville; 4 grandchildren: Madison, Corbin, Maci and Myla; siblings: Darby, Darwin (April), Tom all of Lima, Paul (Emily) Scarberry of Lakeview, Jean (Roy) Niese) of Ottawa and Debbie McKim of Lima. She was preceded in death by sisters Darla and Darlene Scarberry.

The family will have a celebration of life at Ed's home 2:00 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 with a gathering to follow. Memorial contributions may be given to the charity of the donor's choice and online condolences may be shared at Bayliffadnson.com