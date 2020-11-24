ELIDA — Dareld E. Nye, 77, of Elida passed away on November 24, 2020, at his home. He was born on September 13, 1943, in Bryan, Ohio to Edwin and Helen (Radabaugh) Nye. Both preceded him in death. He was united in marriage to Deb Kimmet on May 26, 1973; she survives in Elida.

He is also survived by three sons, Darrin (Erica) Nye and Doug (Amy) Nye all of Cincinnati, and Dustin (Sarah) Nye of Falls Church, VA; a twin brother, Gerald (Ruth Ann) Nye of Findlay; one sister, Gayla (Doug) Chaffee of Bryan; and six grandchildren, Ethan, Isabelle, Nicholas, William, Helen, and Jack.

Dareld was a member of Delphos St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. He was a member of the United States Navy from 1961-64 serving on the USS Breckinridge Transport Ship. He also belonged to the Knights of Columbus Council #1362, the VFW post #3035; and the American Legion post #268. He was a 1961 graduate of Fairview High School, and went to Columbus Barber School. He started as a barber, but then went to work for BP Chemical for 34 years in the Maintenance Dept. After retirement he worked for St. Rita's transport for fifteen years.

He was very soft spoken and kind and loved people. He never knew a stranger. Dareld loved his grand-dogs, but mostly loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Private services will be held with full military rites performed by the Delphos Veteran's Council.

Memorial contributions can be given to St. Jude's or the Shriner's Hospitals.