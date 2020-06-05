ST. MARYS — Darell D. Rupert,72, of St. Marys, died at 11:03 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral rites will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys. Military burial rights will be held at noon Wednesday at Dayton National Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at Millerfuneralhomes.net.