SPENCERVILLE — Police Chief Darin E. Cook, 53, of Spencerville, left us suddenly at 8:27 PM Tuesday August 27, 2019 in Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center following a sudden illness in Spencerville. He has been Chief for the past 18 years.

He was born November 18, 1965 in Lima, a son of the late Edward Foster and Esther Louise Smith Cook. On August 31, 1985 he married his loving wife Virginia Lynn Hollar, who survives, along with two wonderful children; Robert (Brooke) Cook and Ashley Cook, both of Spencerville; two amazing grandchildren; Kaliyah Cook and Bryce Cook, whom he loved unlike anyother, all of Spencerville, his siblings; Wesley (Katherine) Cook, Cecelia Bump, Ned Cook, Susan Pryor and Charles Cook, all of Lima and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law; Robert and Sharon Neu Hollar and his brother-in-law Elden Pryor.

Darin was loved by his entire Bearcat Community and had been on the Police force since 1991. He never met a stranger, only a friend he hadn't yet met.

He was a 1984 graduate of Perry High School and the Apollo Program. He had worked at the Lima Tank Depot and had been a Volunteer with Perry Fire & EMS.

During his time as Spencerville Chief he started the first K-9 unit locally with "Zaro" and then "Bear-Bear". He was an avid fisherman and loved the Little League World Series. He will be missed most by his family, Brothers in Blue and the entire Village of Spenceville Community.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Saturday in the Spencerville High School Gymnasium with Pastor Damien Tibbs officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from noon until 4 PM and 5 until 8 PM Friday at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville and after 9:30 AM Saturday at the Spencerville High School.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]