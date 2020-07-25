1/1
Darla Rahrig
DELPHOS — Darla Rahrig, 79, of Delphos, passed away Saturday morning, July 25, 2020, at her home.

She was born October 28, 1940, in Ottoville to Hubert and Armella (Knippen) Wannemacher, who both preceded her in death. On May 30, 1960, she married Cliff Rahrig, who survives in Delphos

Darla is also survived by two daughters, Judy (Matthew) Suever, and Sue (Dave) Backus, both of Delphos; five grandchildren, Brian and Jason Suever, Kiley (Don) Rerko, and Justin (Allison) and Alaina Backus; seven great-grandchildren (her greats), Sydney, Hadley, Heston and Keeley Suever, Grady and JoJo Rerko, and Reese Backus; many Rahrig in-laws, and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Gerald 'Whitey' Wannemacher.

Darla was an administrative assistant for Cliff's Small Engine. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, and the Red Hat Society. She volunteered at the Thrift Store, where she was the social media go-to person for posts. She loved to travel. Darla never missed anything the grandkids were involved in, and enjoyed all St. John's sports.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, with a parish Wake beginning at 8:00 p.m.; and from 9:30-10:30 Tuesday at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos. In keeping with the state order, masks are mandatory at the funeral home and church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Tuition Assistance or to the Teacher's Endowment Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
