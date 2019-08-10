WAYNESFIELD — Darlene L. Gray-Kamp, 90, of Waynesfield, OH, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at her residence.

Darlene was born March 19, 1929, in North Canton, OH to the late Paul and Florence Essig Broeske.

In 1951, she married Rod Gray and he proceeded her in death in 1996. In 2000 she married Nile Kamp and he survives along with three children, Timothy Gray, Diane (David) Chadwick and Scott (Kimberly) Gray, two sisters, one brother, 17 grandchildren, 33, great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Darlene was a graduate of North Canton High School class of 1947, attended Wittenberg University and Graduated from Then Ohio State University with an Education Degree in 1951. She taught 5th and 6th grades at Waynesfield-Goshen and started the girls Physical Education Program there in the early 1950's retiring from there in 1995.

Reverend Jean Horn and Reverend Jon Horn will officiate a funeral service at 5 P.M. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 115 N. Main St. Lakeview, with visitation from 2 until the time of service.

Contributions may be given in her name to Putnam County Hospice, 575 O G Road, Suite 3, Ottawa, Ohio 45875.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.