Darlene Smith
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LIMA — Darlene Smith, 75, of Lima, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 4:52 a.m. at her home. She was born on January 3, 1945 in Salyersville, KY to the late Vince and Lone ({Rowe} Williams. On March 8, 1964 she married Roger L. Smith, who preceded her in death November 5, 2016. Darlene was a nurse aid at Shawnee Nursing Home and later she worked at Shell Gas Station Four Star Party Mart, where she was known as the 'Chicken Lady". She was a wonderful grandmother and had an amazing sense of humor. She is survived by her son Robert Smith of Lima, daughter Debra Smith of Lima, and daughter Mary Elizabeth (Michael) Neely of Kenton, 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, sisters: Susie (Jack) Johnson of Lima, Ermagene (Gerald) Hadding of Lima, Pauline Williams of Washington, and Larina Satlee of Ft. Meyers, FL. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Florence Wireman, brothers: Donald, Homer, Wilky, Buddy, Albert, and Elze Williams, and grandson Robert Smith II. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ward Cemetery, Bath Township. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved