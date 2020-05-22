LIMA — Darlene Smith, 75, of Lima, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 4:52 a.m. at her home. She was born on January 3, 1945 in Salyersville, KY to the late Vince and Lone ({Rowe} Williams. On March 8, 1964 she married Roger L. Smith, who preceded her in death November 5, 2016. Darlene was a nurse aid at Shawnee Nursing Home and later she worked at Shell Gas Station Four Star Party Mart, where she was known as the 'Chicken Lady". She was a wonderful grandmother and had an amazing sense of humor. She is survived by her son Robert Smith of Lima, daughter Debra Smith of Lima, and daughter Mary Elizabeth (Michael) Neely of Kenton, 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, sisters: Susie (Jack) Johnson of Lima, Ermagene (Gerald) Hadding of Lima, Pauline Williams of Washington, and Larina Satlee of Ft. Meyers, FL. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Florence Wireman, brothers: Donald, Homer, Wilky, Buddy, Albert, and Elze Williams, and grandson Robert Smith II. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ward Cemetery, Bath Township. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from May 22 to May 23, 2020.