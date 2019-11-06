LIMA — Darling Marie Spiezio, 99, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Lima Convalescent Home surrounded by her son, Jerry, and great granddaughter, Brooke. She was born to the late Lela (Miller) and Clyde Williams, Lima. She had been married to the late Kenneth E. Harris and later married to the late Samuel J. Spiezio.

Preceding her also were 4 sisters, Earline, June, Margie, and Eloise and 2 brothers, Joe and Dick Williams. She is survived by 2 sons, Jerry (Jodi) Harris and Ken (Jo Jo) Harris and 2 daughters, Jane (Butch) Griner and Janice (Ron Klocinski) Neeld, and 1 step-daughter, Linda Masters Baster (Jim). There were 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 6 great-great- grandchildren, 1 step- grandson, and 2 step-great grandchildren.

She was a giver and cared for all her children and grands. She loved Bingo and in her days with Sam enjoyed the races. Together they ran the Spiezio Restaurant on North Street for years.Sam was famous for his Italian sausage sandwiches with green peppers and cheese. She was blessed with a long life, and now has been reunited with her beloved Sam.

Family wishes to thank Lima Convalescent Home for the excellent care she received and later to the St. Rita's Hospice. Special thanks to Bayliff Funeral Home and Valery Bayliff for their kindness and handling all arrangements.

Private services will be held for the family on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Memorial Park Mausoleum.