Darnell Harris
LIMA — Darnell Edwin Harris, age 81, passed from this life on Friday, August 28, 2020 at approximately 2:58 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born October 25, 1938 in Lima, Ohio to Lexaville and Gladys (Williamson) Harris, Sr.; both parents preceded him in death.

In September of 2003 he was united in holy matrimony to Queenie Downton who survives in Lima.

Mr. Harris worked at Summit County Children's Home and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp.

Besides his loving wife Queenie, he leaves to cherish his precious memory, 2 sons; Donell E. Harris (Aretha) of Huntsville, AL. Kevin J. Ray of Akron, OH. A daughter; Allyssa L. Harris of Akron, OH. 4 step-children; Lamar E. Ware, Robbin R. Clayton (David) both of Lima. Douglas A. Ware of Atlanta, GA and Tally M. Downton of Tampa, FL. 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. 2 brothers; Lexaville Harris, Jr. (Shirley) and Richard Harris (Rebecca) both of Lima. 2 sisters; Margaret Jones and Geneva Harris both of Jacksonville, N.C.

He was preceded in death by a brother; John Gwinn

Services will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church. with Rev. Earnest Stevens Jr., officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church.

Entombment - Memorial Park Mausoleum

Military Rites - V.F.W. # 1275

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
August 31, 2020
Sorry to hear of Darnell passing, my prayers and condolences to the Family.
Regina Miller
