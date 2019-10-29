LIMA — Darrel Fred Linder, 99 of Lima, passed away October 26, 2019 at Springview Nursing Home.

Darrel was born October 6, 1920 in Harris, Iowa to the late Fred and Margaret Elizabeth (Fink) Linder. He was preceded in death by a daughter Kara and son Ned Linder. He is survived by his wife of 57 years. Glenna (Branham) Linder, a daughter Kathy (Bill) Kraeling of Aiken South Carolina and Kris (Jonathan) Hall of Harbor Springs, Michigan, also five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. One sister, Cleone (Joel) Sebek of Omaha, Nebraska.

Darrel was a graduate of Findlay College Class of 1943 and Oberlin College Graduate School of Theology, Class of 1950.

He was an agent for Equitable Life retiring in 1983 as a Chartered Life Underwriter. He was a member of the Lima Area Watercolor Society and a volunteer at St. Rita's Regional Cancer Center. He authored a pamphlet "Living Life in the Survivors Lane." Because of his efforts he received the United Way Jefferson Award in 2002. He also was a member of the Lima Lodge 205 F&AM, Antioch Shrine, and the Lima Shrine Club.

Darrel distinguished himself in his numerous life endeavors and enjoyed many sunsets in Charlevox, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers it is requested Memorial Donations be made to: Medical Center, 110 Cann Terrace #3206, Lexington, KY. 40508, or , 200 E. High St., Lima, Ohio 45801

Friends may call on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at South Side Christian Church at 2:00 P.M. Father Richard Palmer and Rev. Todd Cosart will officiate.

Burial of ashes will be in Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.

Chamberlain-Huckeriede in charge of arrangements.