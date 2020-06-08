Darrel Wolford
1936 - 2020
HUNTSVILLE — Darrel "Red" Gene Wolford, 83, of Huntsville, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 7, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Spencerville, Ohio, on December 29,1936, to the late John Francis and Lois Marie (Bauer) Wolford. Darrel married the former Janice "Jenny" K. Cox on August 9, 1957, in St. Mary's, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on August 16, 2016. He was also preceded in death by a daughter Susan Kelly Wolford, sister Audrey I. Curts, and a son-in-law Ed Bickham.

Darrel is survived by his children: Tamara Bickham of Huntsville, Pamela (Joe) Hershberger of Bellefontaine, and Jeffrey (Belinda) Wolford of West Mansfield; five grandchildren: Jonathan (Celeste) Doup, Nick (Erica) Hershberger, Colin (Bri) Hershberger, Jennifer Bickham, and Danielle Widmark; and four great-grandchildren: Alaina, Farrah, and Evalynn Hershberger, and Emilia Doup.

Darrel was the owner of Point Vending. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, carpentry, and horse shows. Darrel also loved the time he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pastors Karen Blackburn and Jim Ellington will officiate a graveside service on Friday, June 12, at 11am at the Huntsville Cemetery, lawn chairs are recommended as seating will be limited. A celebration of Darrel's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements and online condolences may be expressed at www.edsfh.com



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Huntsville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
EICHHOLTZ FUNERAL HOME- BELLEFONTAINE
321 N MAIN ST
Bellefontaine, OH 43311
(937) 592-6781
