Darrell Barnes

LIMA — On Sunday October 25, 2020, Darrell Leroy Barnes, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, passed away at 84.​​ Darrell was born October 27, 1935, to Albert and Alma Ruth Barnes in St. Johns, OH. He graduated from Shawnee High School in 1954. On June 19, 1955 he married Maxine Arlene (Bowsher) Barnes at St. Matthews Lutheran Church. Darrell and Maxine met in 7th grade and this year they celebrated 65 years of marriage.

Darrell served in the National Guard from 1954 to 1962. He worked at Westinghouse for 37 years and retired in 1992. He was the owner and operator of Ft. Amanda General Store from 1978 to 1983and the Ft. Amanda Conoe Livery from 1978 to present. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his family. He will be fondly remembered as a mentor and positive role model to many lives. Darrell never knew a stranger and was loved by many. If you were lucky enough to meet him, he was sure to have made you laugh and put a smile on your face.

He is survived by his wife Maxine and their three children, Cindy (Kevin) Tidd, Daryl (Carla) Barnes, and Michael Barnes. His grandchildren, Kristina Hammons, Nicole (Shane) Hutchison, Shawn (Heather) Barnes, Scott (Shaneah Williams) Barnes, Jonathon (Christin) Hammons, Amber Barnes, Laura Barnes, Matthew (Stephanie) Hammons, Sarah Barnes, Brandon Barnes, and Cody Barnes; step-grandchildren, Karlie (Scott) Cunningham, Travis Tidd, Jayme (Logan) Chandler, and Alyssa Tidd. Great-grandchildren: Gavin, Ezra, Londyn, Jackson, Olivia, Emery, Arianna, Elody, Zachary, Aiyanna, Carson, Brayden, Carter, and Cooper. Step-great-grandchildren: Gavin, Maddox, Rhiannon, Dexter, Izabella, William, Lydia, brothers Albert (Marilyn) Barnes and Philip (BJ) Barnes, and sister Linda Ford.

He was preceded in death by his father Albert Barnes and mother Alma Ruth Barnes, sisters Dorothy Burget and Donna Rader McMillen.

Funeral services will begin 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Rev. Samuel Payne will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery, near Cridersville. Military rites will be observed by V.F.W. Post 8445 of Wapakoneta.

Due to COVID, visitation for the immune compromised will be 2:00 - 3:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, where masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the V.F.W. Post 8445, 712 Dixie Highway, Wapakoneta, Ohio 45895.

