1/
Darrell Denlinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ELIDA — Darrell E. Denlinger, 69, of Elida, passed away at 2:45 AM on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Lima Manor Nursing Home.

He was born on July 5, 1951, in Lima to Emil and Alice (Miller) Denlinger, who both preceded him in death.

Darrell was a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church. He enjoyed helping local farmers.

Surviving are his brother Brenner T. Denlinger of Lima; his sister Emelyn L. Nicodemus-Collier of Eaton, OH.

He was preceded in death by his sister Runella M. Denlinger.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, where the family will receive friends from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.

The home brethren will be officiating the service.

Interment will immediately follow the service in Ash Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATIONS SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved