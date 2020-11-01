ELIDA — Darrell E. Denlinger, 69, of Elida, passed away at 2:45 AM on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Lima Manor Nursing Home.

He was born on July 5, 1951, in Lima to Emil and Alice (Miller) Denlinger, who both preceded him in death.

Darrell was a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church. He enjoyed helping local farmers.

Surviving are his brother Brenner T. Denlinger of Lima; his sister Emelyn L. Nicodemus-Collier of Eaton, OH.

He was preceded in death by his sister Runella M. Denlinger.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, where the family will receive friends from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.

The home brethren will be officiating the service.

Interment will immediately follow the service in Ash Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATIONS SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

